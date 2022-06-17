REGISTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a homicide in the town of Register. Thursday.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said deputies responded to a 911 call.

At the scene, they made contact with Anthony Carrasco before finding a victim who appeared to have been severely beaten, BCSO said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Carrasco was taken into custody and is believed to be responsible for the death. There appear to be no other suspects in the case, officials said.

Carrasco remains in custody at the Bulloch County Jail at this time.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. BCSO only identified him as a male.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call Bulloch County investigators leading the case at 912-764-1744.