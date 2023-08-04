GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after attempting to jump in a delivery driver’s car while evading officers in Glynn County, police said.

Thursday, Glynn County police responded to a trespassing call at the Royal Inn Hotel and located a man and woman walking on the property. When officers tried to approach the pair, the man took off on foot and a chase ensued.

While running from the police, officials said the man tried to take over a Doordash driver’s car by jumping into the window of her vehicle while she was driving in the hotel parking lot.

The delivery driver stopped her car, and officers were able to take the man, identified as

22-year-old Jakeem Jones, into custody. The man was charged with criminal attempt to commit vehicle hijacking as well as several gun and drug charges.

The woman who was with Jones at the hotel, 18-year-old Nvessa Ottaviano, was also detained at the scene and faces charges including tampering with evidence, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and several gun and drug charges.

The Doordash driver was not injured in the incident.

Both Jones and Ottaviano were transported to the Glynn County Detention Center where they remain in custody.