Man arrested after lighting car on fire, fleeing officers on I-95

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – One man is in custody after lighting his vehicle on fire and fleeing from officers in Yemassee on Friday afternoon.

According to the Town of Yemassee, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Yemassee Police Department received a call from Hampton County 911 regarding a vehicle that was driving against the flow of traffic on Interstate 95. Officers and Highway Patrol troopers pulled the vehicle over at mile marker 39.

Officers tried to talk with the driver, a male, but he refused to roll down windows or get out of the car. After a few minutes, the driver began pouring alcohol inside the car and tried to ignite a lighter.

Officers broke the window and opened the door. The driver then put his vehicle in reverse, knocking over Officer Laura Osborne, and drove northbound on I-95. Officers pursued the vehicle.

When the suspect driver reached Colleton County, he lit the inside of the car on fire, resulting in a crash. He got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods off of I-95.

Officers apprehended the suspect, and Colleton County Fire and Rescue arrived on scene to extinguish the fully-engulfed vehicle. The suspect was taken to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation before being booked at the Hampton County Detention Center.

Officer Osborne was treated and released from Hampton Regional Medical Center.