Man arrested after human remains found in Effingham County, sheriff’s office investigating

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is investigating after human remains were found Monday morning off of Highway 80.

ECSO says 49-year-old Spencer Robbins was arrested Monday night and charged with Concealing a Death of Another and Tampering with Evidence.

The remains have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for identification.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO at 912-754-3449 or send an anonymous text tip to 847-411. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website or Facebook page.