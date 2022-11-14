SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly entered the campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, hit a 21-year-old student and later spat on an officer.

According to the incident report, Alfonzo Berry has been booked into the Chatham County jail following the incident on Nov. 14.

The report says that Berry was spotted holding a metal pipe and banging on windows before police were called to the scene.

After he was handcuffed, Savannah Police officers said they found several bank cards and a Canadian ID card that belonged to a 24-year-old woman in his possession.

The officers who arrested Alfonzo Berry say then man started talking to himself, before screaming that the officers raped him, before he was dropped off at the Chatham County Detention Center.

It was at the jail that police say Berry spit on the back of one of the officer’s heads.

Alfonzo Berry, 29, is charged with credit card theft, criminal trespassing, simple batters, and simple battery on a law enforcement officer.