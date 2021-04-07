Man arrested after allegedly crashing into woman’s vehicle, then car wash in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a woman’s car and brandishing a weapon.

The suspect then reportedly crashed into a Hinesville car wash and fled the scene.

According to Hinesville Police Assistant Chief Tracey Howard, Christopher Sumlin, of Jonesboro, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault and stalking.

Howard said the arrest came just days after the woman reported her vehicle had been struck from behind before a man exited his vehicle with a firearm.

The woman reported that she fled the area and was chased for a short distance before she obtained police assistance.

During the reported chase, the vehicle Sumlin was operating crashed into a kiosk at a car wash located at the intersection of E.G. Miles Parkway and Pineland Avenue. After crashing, Sumlin allegedly exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

He was arrested days later by the Newnan Police Department, acting on warrants taken out in Hinesville.

Sumlin will be transported back to Liberty County for a bond hearing.