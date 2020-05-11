Man arrested, accused of threatening future Arbery protests

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening future protests related to the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Rashawn Smith, 20, was taken into custody Sunday in Midway. He was booked into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Dissemination of Information Relating to Terroristic Acts.

The GBI says the threat was made on Facebook. Additional details were not immediately released.

Several protests have been held around Georgia over the past week, calling for justice in Arbery’s case. Two men are accused of murdering him in late February and many questions surround the handling of the investigation.

GBI was assisted by the FBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in Smith’s arrest.

Anyone with information pertinent to the case should contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).