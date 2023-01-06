SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The man accused of shooting a teenager campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock during the run-off election apologized to him.

The teen was at the front door of Jimmy Paiz’s home on Dec. 1, 2022, when Paiz allegedly shot through the closed door and hit him.

“Young man, that I could apologize to you personally one day, eye to eye, is the only way to truly convey how deeply apologetic I am to have caused you to suffer,” Paiz said in a written statement dated Dec. 4, 2022. “I am so very sorry, young man. I am sincerely ashamed to have hurt you, and all the more, for having done so while you were out righteously serving our community, and in a time of great struggle.”

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 5:35 that evening officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived they found a 15-year-old teen boy who was shot in his leg. The teen was taken to Memorial Health for treatment and then later released.

“I beg you, never, ever think that you were the victim because of who you are, your identity, your person — no! Had the events unfolded differently, you would certainly have been greeted at the door by a friend and ally, which is my lifelong shame to endure,” the apology reads.

Editor’s note: The video above was recorded on Dec. 1 when the shooting happened.

SPD charged Paiz with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Warnock spoke about the shooting at a following campaign event offering prayers for the 15-year-old victim and his family.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident,” Warnock said. “I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”