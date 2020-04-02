Man already in jail accused in 2016 Savannah murder

Breaking News
Crime & Safety

Gilberto Ravelo Mojica, 34 (via Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities served a man a murder warrant last week in connection with a four year old crime in Savannah.

On April 28, 2016, around 1:30 a.m. the Savannah Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the 1300 block of New Castle Street. There, police located Hannah Brown, 36, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

SPD said throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Gilberto Ravelo Mojica, 34, as a suspect in the case.

On Friday, March 27, 2020, he was served with a murder warrant while in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center for unrelated charges.

