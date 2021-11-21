Man admits illegally shipping turtles, venomous snakes from Georgia home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Florida man has admitted that he illegally shipped turtles and venomous snakes from his home in south Georgia.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Ashtyn Michael Rance of Miami on Thursday pleaded guilty to one count of wildlife trafficking and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rance is set to be sentenced Feb. 23 in Valdosta. He faces up to five years in prison on the wildlife trafficking charge and up to 10 years on the gun charge, as well as a $250,000 fine for each charge.