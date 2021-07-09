Man accused of theft at Savannah auto dealership

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man they say stole a pickup truck and other items from an automobile dealership in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the theft occurred just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 20.

The man apparently took a white Chevrolet Silverado from the Vaden Distribution Center on Lynes Avenue and loaded the truck bed with items from the business. SPD says he left the property and returned with an empty truck bed to load more items.

Valued at more than $13,000, the truck and other stolen items, including motors and transmission, have yet to be recovered.

The police department released still images of the suspect and a limited description: a Black male with a beard.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the SPD Northwest Precinct at 912-651-6990.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.