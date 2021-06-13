Man accused of shooting 5 people in Alabama and Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a 39-year-old man is accused of shooting five people in Alabama and Georgia cities about a mile apart.

Police in Columbus, Georgia, tell news outlets that Justin Tyran Roberts was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Recorders Court in Columbus, and also faces charges in Phenix City, Alabama.

Police say all victims are expected to recover. A shooting Friday night injured one person at a hotel in Phenix City.

A few hours later, three people were shot in Columbus, where the fifth person was shot Saturday afternoon.

