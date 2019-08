SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The man accused of setting a woman’s car on fire last month is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Savannah Police arrested 57-year-old Barry Wright in July on E. 63rd Street. He is charged with aggravated battery.

Catherine Glyn-Jones, 56, was stopped at a red light when her car caught on fire. She was severely burned and taken to Augusta for treatment. Her condition is still unknown.

News 3 will keep you updated after today’s hearing.