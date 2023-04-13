GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly robbing a gas station with a screwdriver.

The Greenville Police Department responded to the Spinx located on Laurens Road around 1 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

Officers learned that a man was in the facility threatening to cause harm with a screwdriver if he didn’t receive the money.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle. Witnesses shared the vehicle tag information with authorities.

Police ran the vehicle tag and headed toward the location in Taylors where the car was registered.

While en route, officers located the suspect on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Police initiated a traffic stop and apprehended the suspect. The screwdriver and money were seized during the arrest.

Officers charged the suspect with armed robbery.

Authorities have not released his identity at this time.