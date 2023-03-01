SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There is new information about a story WSAV News 3 first told you about 3 years ago.

Charles Teeple IV is accused of punching 66-year-old Bruce Helmly at Basil’s bar on Wilmington Island in December of 2019. Helmly died several days later.

An autopsy report classified the death as a homicide. Teeple was due in court today to hear the formal charges against him.

Teeple was not present—but his attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

The judge set the next hearing for sometime in May.

Teeple has requested a jury trial.