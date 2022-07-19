BUENA VISTA, Ga. (AP) — A 37-year-old Georgia man is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and the girlfriend’s grandmother and great uncle.

Jamie Leon Harris was arrested Monday and is charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide.

Schley County sheriff’s deputies found 23-year-old Lara Bullard, 65-year-old Paula Kelly and 69-year-old Charles Brown shot dead just after midnight Monday morning.

The shooting took place at the rural home Harris shared with the three about 35 miles southeast of Columbus. Harris was arrested by deputies at the house.

Schley County Sheriff Shane Tondee says Harris will be taken before a magistrate judge Tuesday.