Man accused of impersonating police officer in Savannah, Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The police departments in Savannah and Chatham County have filed charges against a man accused of impersonating a police officer in the area.

Officials say in recent weeks, both departments learned a man had been driving around in a vehicle with flashing blue lights mounted on the windshield, donning a badge and reflective vest with the word “police” on it.

Detectives identified Donald Williams Jr. as the suspect and confirmed he is not a law enforcement officer.

The 34-year-old was arrested by the Savannah Police Department on Tuesday and charged with impersonating a police officer or employee, along with blue light restrictions on vehicles — both felonies.

The following day, the Chatham County Police Department took out warrants on Williams for an additional count of each of the aforementioned crimes.

Both police departments urge anyone who thinks they may have had contact with Williams as he was impersonating an officer to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.