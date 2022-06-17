RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 21-year-old accused of two counts of attempted murder escaped custody while being transported to jail, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

Around 1 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office announced they were searching for Tyrek Davion Frazier in the area of Carters Mill and Tillman roads. But a short time later, JCSO said they were suspending their search based on new information that Frazier received a ride out of the area.

The sheriff’s office is now asking anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts to reach out. JCSO said he was not armed at the time of his escape.

Frazier is described as a 21-year-old Black male who is approximately 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds. He was last wearing grey shorts, grey Jordan sneakers, a black durag and no shirt, JCSO said.

The public can contact Jasper County detectives at 843-726-7779 or dispatchers at 843-726-7519 with tips on the case.