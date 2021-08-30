Man who pled guilty in 4 spa deaths was in court for other 4

Robert Aaron Long appears in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville at the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta area massage businesses who has already pleaded guilty in four of the killings appeared briefly in court but his arraignment in the other four slayings was rescheduled. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta area massage businesses who has already pleaded guilty in four of those killings appeared briefly in court Monday but he did not enter a plea in the other four slayings.

Robert Aaron Long, 22, is accused of shooting four people to death at a massage business and shooting and wounding a fifth person in Cherokee County on March 16 and then killing four more people at two massage businesses in Atlanta. Six of the eight slain victims were women of Asian descent.

Long was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Fulton County Superior Court on charges including murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism in the Atlanta killings. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed notice that she intends to seek the death penalty, as well as a sentencing enhancement under Georgia’s new hate crimes law.

Robert Aaron Long enters Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton, Ga. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Long, accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent at an Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to four of the murders and was handed four sentences of life without parole. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on Tuesday, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Flowers and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County say they’ve begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses there following the shooting at three massage parlors in the area that killed eight, most of them women of Asian descent. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Elcias Rocendo Hernandez Ortiz, who was shot it the face during the spa shootings, gives an impact statement during the plea hearing for Robert Aaron Long in Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton, Ga. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The man accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to four of the murders. He was handed four sentences of life without parole. Robert Aaron Long still faces the death penalty in the four other deaths, which are being prosecuted in a different county. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

Jesus Estrella, of Kennesaw, Ga., stands outside Youngs Asian Massage on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., where four people were fatally shot Tuesday. A white gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community, which has increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic. Estrella, who is of Asian and Hispanic descent, said, “I felt I had to come and support the community.” (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

FILE-In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021, file photo, officials stand in front of a massage parlor after a shooting, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, 22, accused of killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses was indicted Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on murder charges, and a prosecutor filed notice that she’ll also seek hate crime charges and the death penalty. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara place flowers near a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County say they’ve begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses there following the shooting at three massage parlors in the area that killed eight, most of them women of Asian descent. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Bonnie Michels, wife of shooting victim Paul Michels, gives an impact statement during the plea hearing for Robert Aaron Long in Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton, Ga., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Long, accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to four of the murders. He was handed four sentences of life without parole. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

Robert Aaron Long finalizes his plea before Judge Ellen McElyea in Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton, Ga. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The man accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to four of the murders. He was handed four sentences of life without parole. Robert Aaron Long still faces the death penalty in the four other deaths, which are being prosecuted in a different county. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

Captain Jay Baker, of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, speaks about the arrest of Robert Aaron Long during a press conference at the Atlanta Police Department headquarters in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Long is accused of killing multiple people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

A tear rolls down the cheek of a woman sitting with the friends and family of victims during the plea hearing for spa shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long in Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton, Ga. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The man accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to four of the murders. He was handed four sentences of life without parole. Robert Aaron Long still faces the death penalty in the four other deaths, which are being prosecuted in a different county. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

FILE – This March 16, 2021, booking photo provided by the Crisp County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office shows Robert Aaron Long. A man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty in Cherokee County on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, hoping for a sentence of life without parole to the first four of the shooting deaths. Robert Aaron Long faces still faces the death penalty if convicted in four more shooting deaths in Atlanta, where he faces charges of domestic terrorism with a hate crime enhancement in addition to murder. (Crisp County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

District Attorney Shannon Wallace speaks during the plea hearing for Robert Aaron Long in Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton, Ga., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Long, accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to four of the murders. He was handed four sentences of life without parole. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

FILE – In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Roula AbiSamra, center, and Chelsey, right, prepare to lay flowers bouquets at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta. While the U.S. has seen mass killings in recent years where police said gunmen had racist or misogynist motivations, advocates and scholars say the shootings this week at three Atlanta-area massage parlors targeted a group of people marginalized in more ways than one, in a crime that stitches together stigmas about race, gender, migrant work and sex work. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Judge Ellen McElyea listens during the plea hearing for spa shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long in Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton, Ga. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The man accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to four of the murders. He was handed four sentences of life without parole. Robert Aaron Long still faces the death penalty in the four other deaths, which are being prosecuted in a different county. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

The judge went through some preliminary steps and established that Long’s lawyers are qualified to handle a death penalty case. Then he said the hearing would continue Sept. 28, when the reading of the indictment and entering of a plea is expected.

Those killed in Cherokee County: Paul Michels, 54; Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Delaina Yaun, 33. The Atlanta victims were: Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

The killings sparked fear and outrage among Asian Americans, who were already on edge because of increased hostility stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Many have been upset by assertions that Long was motivated not by racial bias but by the shame he felt from a sex addiction, which is not recognized as an official disorder.

Long pleaded guilty last month in Cherokee County to charges including four counts of murder and received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace said during the hearing that investigators found no evidence of racial bias in the killings there. She noted the diversity of the victims and said Long walked through Youngs Asian Massage “shooting anyone and everyone he saw.”

If the case had gone to trial, Wallace said, she was prepared to seek the death penalty and would have argued Long was motivated by gender bias. But after conversations with survivors and families of victims, she agreed to a plea deal in the interest of swift justice and avoiding lengthy appeals.

In Atlanta, where all four of the victims were women of Asian descent, Willis said she believes the killings were based on bias, motivated by the gender and race of the victims. Calling it “one of the most horrific cases” to have occurred in Fulton County, Willis said her decision to seek the death penalty was made with the “complete support” of the victims’ families.

“Every person here is going to be valued, everyone is considered equal before the law, and I don’t ever want our victims to get lost,” Willis said during a news conference after Monday’s hearing. “These are all women who worked and lived and played in our community.”

Georgia’s new hate crimes law does not provide for a stand-alone hate crime. After a person is convicted of an underlying crime, a jury must determine whether it was motivated by bias, which carries an additional penalty.

Willis said the case could take a long time to prosecute and said the families understand that Monday’s court appearance marked the start “of a very long journey and a very long process.”

Long’s attorneys had reached out to her about the possibility of a plea deal, but Willis plans to continue to seek the death penalty, she said.

Long said during the hearing in Cherokee County he planned to kill himself that day and went to the massage businesses thinking the shame he felt from paying for sex acts would push him to do it. But while sitting in his car outside the first spa, he decided to kill the people inside.

After shooting five people at that spa in Cherokee County, he drove about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south to Atlanta, where he shot three women at Gold Spa and one woman across the street at Aromatherapy Spa, police have said.

He then headed south on the interstate, and authorities have said he intended to carry out similar attacks in Florida.

But his parents had called police after recognizing their son in images from security video posted online by authorities in Cherokee County. His parents were already tracking his movements through an application on his phone, which allowed authorities to find him and take him into custody on a south Georgia interstate.

Long told detectives he struggled with pornography and sex, and Wallace said during last month’s hearing that Long blamed the victims for his inability to control his impulses.