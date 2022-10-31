COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by accident while hunting in Colleton County over the weekend.

The accident occurred Saturday morning when emergency officials were called to respond around 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials.

The man and other hunters met with rescue officials in the area of Wiggins Road and Grain Bin Road near Chehaw Landing.

Officials said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.