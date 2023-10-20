SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —According to a recent incident report, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to a 911 call regarding a 7-month-old baby boy who was found unresponsive in an apartment located in Yamacraw Village on the evening of September 27.

According to police, Savannah Fire and Chatham EMS were at the scene first. Soon after arriving, EMS told police that the infant was dead and also showed signs of being malnourished.

The incident report also says that the apartment appeared to be covered in both trash and fecal matter and the other four children were sleeping on pieces of foam to use as a bed upstairs. Officers observed a baby boy lying on his back inside the living room, officers also noted that the child appeared malnourished.

The father of the child, Mr. Dominique White, said he was at home with his five children and had given the baby a bottle of milk around 3:00 p.m. before sitting the infant in a car seat upstairs. When Mr. White returned a few hours later, he found that the baby was no longer breathing and dialed 911. He brought the infant downstairs where he placed him on the living room room floor and was instructed by 911 operators to begin CPR.

According to Mr. White as well as the baby’s mother, Mrs. Unique White, the 7-month-old did not have any preexisting medical conditions.

Police state that homicide detectives and forensics arrived to examine the scene and a Department of Family and Child Services (DFACS) worker was called to the scene to investigate the apartment and make contact with the parents.

The body of the baby boy was removed from the scene by the Chatham County Coroner.