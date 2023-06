SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah responded to a sewage spill that occurred at 3102 Islands Expressway.

According to the City, the spill was a result of a force main failure on Lift Station #131. About 29,180 gallons of sewage spilled before the break was repaired.

This is classified as a major spill per the State Environmental Protection Division guidelines which is a spill over 10,000 gallons.

The City is distributing spill notifications via a news release and area signage.