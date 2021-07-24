Major fire in Burton causes damage to home

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Burton Firefighters responded to a major house fire where someone was believed to be trapped inside.

The Burton Fire District (BFD), said it happened around 5:30 on Saturday morning at a home on Morrall Drive.

Initially, firefighters were told the person who lives there was still inside but after searching three times, they discovered the person was not home.

No one was injured but the fire caused extensive damage. The cause is unknown but BFD brought in their arson dog for the investigation.