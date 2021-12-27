Maggie Murdaugh’s will leaves all property to husband Alex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys say he has no money, but a new report shows that the former South Carolina lawyer may have more assets than he is letting on.

Maggie Murdaugh’s will left all her property to her husband, according to the Island Packet. That will was signed back in 2005 and could mean that Alex — who is behind bars in Richland County — is now the owner of all 1,770 acres of the “Moselle” property the family owns in Hampton and Colleton county.

The Murdaugh family hunting property is part of that property, the same place where Maggie and her son Paul were shot and killed back in June. Alex himself called 9-1-1 on that night, but while his lawyers have admitted he is considered a “person of interest” in their killings, they maintain his innocence.

Murdaugh faces at least five civil lawsuits in connection with the death of Mallory Beach in a boating accident in 2019 and the alleged insurance scams that led to him stealing more than $6.2 million from his clients.

The multi-million dollar Moselle property may end up being connected to a settlement or judgment in the civil suits. It seems to contradict Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian’s claims Alex has no money and no ability to jump bail.

“I can tell you as a result of recent events he is not a man of significant means anymore,” Harpootlian said Sept. 16. “Everything he has dried up. In terms of his financial resources he is being paid for by insurance not out of his pocket. I can tell you as a result of recent events he is not a man of means anymore. Everything he owns is basically weaned up.”

In addition to those civil cases, Alex Murdaugh was charged with 48 different charges — 47 of those felonies, connected to the alleged insurance scams. He is being held in the Richland County jail on a $7 million bond.

No one has been arrested or charged in Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s murders. Money and property in her estate is currently frozen in probate court.