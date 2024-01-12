STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A hundred years ago the town of Statesboro wasn’t what we know today. At least nine Black people were lynched in the city all because of suspicion that crimes were committed.

“America can’t be America until America is for all of us and what that means is the laws of this land have to be applied to everyone equally regardless of their status in the community,” said Jonathan McCollar, Mayor of Statesboro.

After four years of preparation, the community remembrance marker at Statesboro’s City Hall has been revealed. The marker lists the names and the alleged crimes that were committed by nine men over the span of two decades. The most disturbing part is how their lives were taken and how the men were hung as part of their sentence even though they were never convicted.

“Every time we have these social justice movements we talk about the same thing we talk about the criminal justice system about not being safe in our neighborhoods vigilantism all of those individuals embody the things that we are experiencing today and if we are going to correct that as a society we have to have the courage to say the things that occurred in the past are apart of the reason why we are facing what we are facing today,” McCollar explained.

Mayor McCollar says markers like these are important because if we don’t have the hard conversations now we won’t be able to move forward as a community.

“We also want to allow this to be a moment of hope for other communities who are finding it hard to have those tough conversations that cover the history and recognize what that history has done for its present day,” McCollar said.

“It brings justice to those individuals whose names are on there but it also signifies a commitment to us working to build a better strong community,” McCollar added.

No one has ever been held accountable for these lynchings and Bulloch County is now the seventh county in Georgia to have a marker and the only county South of Metro Atlanta.