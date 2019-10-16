Lower bond denied for Glynn Co. deputy accused of shooting wife in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Glynn County deputy accused of shooting his wife in the head has been denied a request for a lower bond.

59-year-old Randy Austin appeared in a Nashville courtroom Wednesday for a bond hearing.

Investigators say he shot his wife earlier this month inside their hotel room in Music City. Austin said his gun accidentally went off as he was placing it on a nightstand, but police say evidence suggests otherwise.

The judge refused Austin’s request to lower his $500,000 bond.

His wife remains in a Nashville hospital.

According to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Austin has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.