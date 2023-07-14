PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – The Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) is working with the Beaufort Police Department (BPD) to solve a kidnapping and stolen car incident.

On Thursday, at about 9:40 p.m., the PRPD assisted the BPD with a single-vehicle accident on Battery Creek Rd.

While on the scene of the accident, Port Royal officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report from Yummy restaurant. As more information was dispatched to officers, it was discovered that the same vehicle was involved in the accident on Battery Creek.

It was discovered that there was an adult occupant in the back; the vehicle was left running while the driver went into the restaurant. This is when a subject entered the vehicle and drove off toward Battery Creek Rd.

According to the PRPD, after the vehicle crashed, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene.

The suspect is described as an African American male, skinny build, 6-foot tall, with short unkempt hair and a close-cut beard. The subject was wearing a dark T-shirt with grey on it.

The occupant of the vehicle was unharmed during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. John Hogue 843-986-2220 or may anonymously file an online informational report on the police department website: https://www.portroyal.org/285/Submit-a-Police-Report. The case reference number is 23PR16136.