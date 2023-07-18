HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), along with other local law enforcement agencies, have been on a search for an elderly man since Sunday evening.

The search continued for Harley Fennell, 92, of Early Branch, into the early morning hours on Monday. After hours of searching for Fennell, he was found deceased.

According to HCSO Coroner Anna Fields, Fennell will be sent later in the week for an autopsy.

Foul play is not expected.

Sheriff Anthony Russell would like to thank the community that came together to help and support the rescue efforts. The HCSO sends their thoughts and prayers to Fennell’s family and friends.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Department of Natural Resources, along with the Hampton County Police Department and the Yemassee Police Department assisted in the search.