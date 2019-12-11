Lowcountry officers pull woman from sinking SUV

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Officers pulled a woman from a car sinking underwater in the Lowcountry Tuesday night.

Officer Andrew Maisano and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Staff Sergeant Jonathan Collier responded to a call involving an SUV that crashed into a pond off of Oliver Court in Bluffton.

When the officers arrived, the driver of the car had already escaped the sinking vehicle, but the passenger, a woman, was still inside. Maisano and Collier swam to the car, opened the trunk, crawled inside and pulled the woman out to safety.

The woman was alright, but was taken to the hospital with the driver as a precaution by EMS.

“This is an example of what our officers and deputies do for this community,” Bluffton Police Chief Chris Chapmond said. “They think of others first and jump into action when necessary.”

The driver told police that he was distracted by a truck next to him when suddenly, he was headed straight for the pond. He said he hit the brakes, but crashed into the water.

Both Maisano and Collier were checked out by EMS and are doing fine.