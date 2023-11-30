RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry woman is facing a serious charge after one of her children was shot dead.

According to Ridgeland police, Demetria Williams, 27, left her two young children alone for a couple of hours. When she came home, she found that her 7-year-old had accidentally shot and killed his 3-year-old brother.

Police say, it happened at the Carters Mill Estates mobile home park on Halloween around 2 p.m. On Monday, Williams turned herself in to police. A report from the Jasper County Detention Center said she was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told WSAV that it’s assisting in the investigation.

Ridgeland police tell the Island Packet that two years ago that same child accidentally shot a washing machine. At that time, police gave the family a warning and a gunlock to secure the gun.

This is second time a child has been shot dead in Jasper County in the past two years. In December 2021 WSAV told you about 5-year-old DeAndre Robinson.

He was shot and killed while playing inside his home. Police say that shooting was random and there have been no arrests.