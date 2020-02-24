Lowcountry men plead guilty in heroin-fentanyl mixture overdose case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two Lowcountry men pleaded guilty to Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl Resulting in Death, U.S. Attorney A. Lance Crick announced Monday.

Carlos Ravenel, 37, or North Charleston, and Gordon William Brock, 49, of Mount Pleasant, each pleaded guilty to the charge.

Evidence presented in court showed that on Nov. 20, 2018, EMS, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and members of the Charleston DEA Task Force responded to a 911 call regarding an opioid overdose in Mount Pleasant. When EMS arrived, the male victim had already died. Toxicology and autopsy reports showed that heroin and fentanyl toxicity caused the death.

While officers were at the victim’s home, they were told that a woman was at a nearby hospital being treated for an opioid overdose as well. Officers met with the woman and learned she had overdosed from the same drugs the male victim had. After an investigation, officers identified both the distributors and the deadly batch of drugs.

Officers did a search of Brock’s home and found heroin and fentanyl. Further investigation determined that two days before the overdoses, Ravenel sold a heroin-fentanyl mix to one of his sub-distributors, who sold the mix to Brock. Brock then sold the mix to the male and female victims.

Brock and Ravenel are awaiting sentencing. The maximum penalty for Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl Resulting in Death is life in prison or a $1 million fine.