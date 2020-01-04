Lowcountry man in need of medication disappears in Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public for help locating a Lowcountry man who went missing in Georgia on Dec. 30.

Logan McCaskill Jr., 43, traveled with his father from Yemassee, SC to Lawrenceville, Ga. to make deliveries for Allied Moving Company on Monday.

When McCaskill and his father arrived at the business in Lawrenceville, McCaskill’s father went inside to pick up paperwork. When he returned to the truck outside, McCaskill was gone.

Police say McCaskill has several medical conditions that require daily medication. He left his medication, wallet and phone in the truck.

McCaskill is not familiar with the Lawrenceville area, and right now, it is unclear if he disappeared on foot or in a vehicle.

McCaskill is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has a short afro and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray Allied Moving Company sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on McCaskill’s whereabouts is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477. Crimestoppers callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.