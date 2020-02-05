Lowcountry man gets 30 years in prison for 2018 armed robbery

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Walterboro man has been convicted in an armed robbery that happened at a Yemassee gas station back in 2018.

On Wednesday, a Hampton County General Sessions jury found Joey Coleman guilty of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Coleman pistol-whipped a store clerk and fired multiple shots while stealing money from the Snappy Foods on Yemassee Highway late in the afternoon of November 15, 2018.

“Mr. Coleman put the two victims in grave fear for their lives,” said Reed Evans of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “They were extremely fortunate to escape this incident without being shot.”

The now 29-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Judge Carmen Mullen.

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Coleman has previous convictions for third-degree burglary in 2010, second-degree burglary in 2011 and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2018.