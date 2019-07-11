Lowcountry man arrested for sexually assaulting two children

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for sexually assaulting two children on Wednesday.

Last week, investigators received a report from Coastal Carolina Hospital that two small children may have been sexually assaulted at their home. The two children were interviewed by staff members at Hopeful Horizons.

Through the forensic interviews, officials learned that on at least one occasion, both children had been sexually assaulted by 63-year-old John Basile at their Lilac Lane residence. Basile had regular access to the children’s home.

Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained warrants for Basile’s arrest for two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree and a warrant to search his residence.

On Wednesday, officers saw Basile driving and conducted a traffic stop. He was arrested without incident, interviewed, moved to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated.

Investigators also served the search warrant at Basile’s Lilac Lane residence. They seized numerous electronics and electronic storage devices. Basile may face additional charges when the items undergo a forensic analysis.

Basile has not yet received a bond. This investigation is ongoing.