Lowcountry fast food restaurant robbed twice in 8 days

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Two robberies have been reported at the same fast food restaurant in just 8 days.

Now, Beaufort Police are asking for your help to find an armed and dangerous suspect.

The robberies happened at the Burger King restaurant on Ribaut Road June 3 and 11.

Surveillance video shows the masked robber pointing a gun at the manager, making him go register to register, taking cash from each one.

Investigators say the criminal came in about 10 p.m. Tuesday and brandished a handgun to an employee that was locking the lobby door. The suspect pushed his way into the business and directed all the employees into the back office, where money was taken from the safe

He was wearing all black. His face was covered the entire time.

The suspect was observed fleeing from the business towards Mossy Oaks Apartments. A Bluffton Police Department K9 assisted Beaufort Police with a track, but the suspect was not located.

This is becoming all too familiar for that store.

Back on June 3, the video shows a man holding a gun to the manager’s head again.

This time, investigators say he took money from all the registers before running away.

If anyone has any information into the robbery of Burger King, they are encouraged to contact Inv. Waddell at 843-322-7974, or to remain anonymous, contact the Beaufort Police Tip Line at 843-322-7938.