BURTON, S.C (WSAV)- The Burton Fire District (BFD) responded to a house fire on Moultrie Circle in Grays Hill, early Saturday Morning.

At about 3:30 A.M., emergency crews responded after a neighbor spotted a fire under a mobile home.

The neighbor was able to get the resident out and call 911.

According to BFD, it is believed that the home did not have any working smoke alarms.

Firefighters were able to catch and quickly extinguish the fire as it spread up into the home causing limited damage to a bathroom on the inside.

An adult female resident was displaced but did not need Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The emergency crew is investigating the possible cause.

The MCAS Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS, and Sherrif’s Office also responded to the fire.

This was the second fire in a 24-hour span for Burton firefighters.