Lowcountry 3rd grader accused of threatening to stab classmates

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Beaufort County student is facing school discipline after allegedly threatening to stab fellow students with a knife.

The difference in this case: the student was a third-grader at Lady’s Island Elementary School.

According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by News 3, the student was carrying the small knife in his pocket and showing it to other students in the halls.

Two different students told investigators that the boy at one point pulled the knife partially out of his pocket, saying “I will stab you if you tell the teacher.”

The teacher was able to find the knife and the student later admitted to threatening other kids.

This is the third similar incident in the past year at Beaufort County schools. In September, an elementary student at Hilton Head Island School for Creative Arts brought two kitchen knives to school, apparently planning to kill a boy she liked.

Back in February, a Broad River Elementary School student wrote an apparent death threat copying the plot of a Netflix movie.

That case was bonded over into family court.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says because of the child’s age, there will be no criminal charges filed in this case.

The school discipline policy does call for three to 10 days suspension or possibly expulsion for the third grader.