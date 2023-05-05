SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, man will spend more than 13 years in federal prison for robbing a Savannah bank in 2022.

Officials said Shawn Kelley, 45, was on probation from a 2015 credit union robbery in Gwinnett County at the time. He has a total of six prior convictions for robberies.

“For most of his adult life, Shawn Kelley has committed robberies, served time in prison, and re-offended,” said U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg of the Southern District of Georgia. “A lengthy term of incarceration will keep the community safe from this serial criminal and hopefully deter others from making the same choices.”

Kelley was found guilty of robbing the Wells Fargo Bank at 136 Bull Street on Sept. 15, 2022. Officials said he left the bank with “a substantial amount of money” and then walked to the bus station where Savannah Police officers found him. Kelley was in the bathroom changing out of the clothes he wore during the robbery with the cash on hand.

“This sentence makes it very clear that criminals who repeatedly break the law will be held accountable with lengthy prison terms, without the opportunity for parole,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Our partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies make these sentencings possible, ultimately making our communities safer.”

Kelley was sentenced to 163 months in prison running consecutively with the time remaining for his state probation violation. He’ll also serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison term.