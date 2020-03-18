Long County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 in murder of Hinesville teen

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in the homicide of a Hinesville teenager back in February.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Bryan Denzel Hopkins and 23-year-old Micheal Anthony Williams in relation to the death of 18-year-old Omari S. Alexander. Both are from Hinesville and charged with Murder.

On Feb. 24, the body of Alexander was found by a motorist near a private drive on County Line Road near Rye Patch. Investigators ruled the death as a homicide, but did not give any further details.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Department of

Community Supervision, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the Hinesville Police Department, and others investigated for three weeks before the arrests.

Both Hopkins and Williams are awaiting a first appearance and remain in jail.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Long County Sheriff’s Office of the GBI.