Long County school bus driver charged with child molestation

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials have arrested a “substitute bus driver” in Long County on child molestation charges.

49-year-old James Linson, of Long County, has been “formally charged” with five felonies: Aggravated Child Molestation, Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Sexual Assault, and Tampering with Evidence.

According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, last Wednesday, they received a report about possible illegal conduct by a Long County Board of Education (BOE) employee. The sheriff’s office investigated and confirmed the report alleging Linson of the child molestation charges.

Jail records show he was arrested on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Linson worked for the Long County BOE, adding that the board has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with pertinent information is urged to call them at (912) 545-2118.