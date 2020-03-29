Long County Hispanic restaurant destroyed in Sunday fire

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hispanic restaurant in the Beards Creek area in Long County was destroyed in a fire on Sunday afternoon.

The restaurant, Gonzalaz Mexican Products, was located in the 4000 block of GA 196, near Glenville.

According to Long County Fire and Rescue Captain Nick Maxwell, the fire was called in around 3 p.m. There were several customers inside who escaped without injury.

Maxwell said when crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames. The main building is considered a total loss, but firefighters were able to save an adjacent building that had occupants living in it. A storage area on the property was also saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.