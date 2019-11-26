Long County fire ruled arson

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office determined a fire over the weekend at 258 Linda Loop in Allenhurst was an act of arson.

Officials say the fire was set the morning of November 24th causing major damage to a double-wide mobile home.

Investigators say the mobile home is privately owned and used as a social gathering place for people in the area. It was used the night before, but was unoccupied at the time of the fire the next morning.

Anyone with knowledge about this fire is asked to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1‐800‐282‐5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

The Long County Fire Department and Long County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with this investigation.

