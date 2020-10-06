Long County fire displaces family of 3

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire in Long County displaced a family of three Monday night.

According to Ludowici/Long County Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Moss, firefighters responded to a structure fire at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Jimmy A Parker Road in Sandhill. Moss says crews arrived and found black smoke and fire in the home’s attic.

The family told fire investigators that they were watching TV when they heard a loud popping noise come from the kitchen. When they went to check it out, the entire back porch was on fire, along with the kitchen wall.

Two adults and one teenager were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire units from Tattnall, Liberty, Long State Prison assisted with extinguishing the fire. Long County Sheriff’s Department, Excelsior EMS, and Canoochee EMC were also on scene to assist.