UPDATE: Long County deputy killed in pursuit, crash identified

McINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Long County deputy killed in a crash during a pursuit Thursday morning has been identified.

Meanwhile, the suspect involved in the chase remains at large.

Shortly after 3 a.m., authorities say Sheldon Whiteman lost his life in a vehicle crash on Highway 57 in Long County not far from Tibet Road.

According to Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles, Whiteman had been with the department for four months and prior to that, he was a deputy in Chatham County.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Sheldon Whiteman

Georgia State Patrol Captain Thornell King said the pursuit began when a Ludowici Police officer spotted a motorist running stop signs in the city.

Whiteman joined the chase on Highway 57 in Long County and apparently lost control of his vehicle plowing about 100 feet into the wood line.

The deputy was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation led authorities to a home on Gobbler Lane in McIntosh County where the suspect’s vehicle was located.

Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes said the department’s tracking dog, Charlie, was able to pick up the suspect’s scent inside a nearby wood line. But the scent ended on a dirt road where Sikes said it is believed the suspect may have been picked up by someone.

The sheriff said they are awaiting a warrant to be issued to search the vehicle and property.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is also involved in the investigation. According to GBI Special Agent In Charge, Stacy Carson, the agency is trying to determine who the suspect is and what their culpability is in the accident.

The body of a Long Co. deputy killed this morning in a car chase is being escorted to a nearby funeral. Dozens of law enforcement and first responders from multiple counties are lining the streets in his honor. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/IHDnNlCj6t — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) January 23, 2020

Whiteman’s body has been returned from the Pooler GBI Crime Lab to Howard’s Funeral home in Ludowici. Officers and first responders from multiple agencies lined the streets as the procession passed early Wednesday afternoon.