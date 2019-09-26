Locals among 67 people facing federal charges linked to health care fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Justice Department announced Thursday charges against a total of 67 individuals for their alleged involvement in various schemes to defraud Medicare and Medicaid. The charges stem form a health care fraud enforcement operation across Florida and Georgia. Investigators say the conduct allegedly resulted in more than $160 million in fraudulent billings. Those charged included physicians as well as other medical and business professionals.

The Justice Department says the charges aggressively target schemes alleged to have billed Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance companies for medically unnecessary services, such as home health, prescription drugs and durable medical equipment.

In the Southern District of Georgia, six defendants were charged and one civil complaint was filed.

Jenna Savage, 26 and Norman Lee Burnsed, 27 of Port Wentworth; Tucker Chambers, 21 of Ellabell; Macaila Brown, 22 of Rincon; and Cameron Hilliard, 26 of Savannah, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Savannah with conspiracy charges under the Controlled Substances Act relating to the distribution of oxycodone, Adderall, alprazolam, and clonazepam.

David L. Williford, 59, of Rincon, a pharmacist, was charged by information with one count of acquiring a controlled substance (oxycodone) by misrepresentation, fraud, or forgery.

Darien Pharmacy and Janice Ann Colter, 62, of Darien, a pharmacist, were named in a civil complaint filed in federal court that accused Darien Pharmacy and Colter of filling prescriptions for controlled substances that the defendants knew or should have known were not issued for legitimate medical reasons, and by a provider not acting with the regular course of professional practice.

