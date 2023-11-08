SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local woman Angela Montgomery was convicted of shooting a mother and kidnapping her twin babies this week.

Montgomery shot 23-year-old Gabby Rodgers and then stole her twin babies.

Rodgers survived the shooting, and the twin boys were found safe at Montgomery’s home in Rincon later that day. The mother, Gabby Rodgers, also survived the ordeal.

According to investigators, Montgomery had pretended to be a new mom and befriended Rodgers on social media before showing up at her home.

On Nov. 7, 2023, Montgomery pleaded guilty to the following charges: criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. She was sentenced to 30 years with life probation.

