SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Celebration time for the upcoming new year is right around the corner and festivities may scare some pets at home.

Now that Christmas is over, ringing in the New Year brings pops, booms and bangs. News 3 spoke with Case Veterinary Hospital owner, Dr. Carla Case-McCorvey.

“’Tis the season,” Case-McCorvey said. “Even though Christmas is over, we have New Year’s coming and New Year’s Eve. There’s lots of parties and lots of fireworks. Fireworks are scary for our pets, most of them at least. Dog or cat, they certainly can be frightening.”

Fireworks can even scare pets to the point of wanting to run away.

“I can’t tell you how many times we learn that we’ve learned that a client has lost a pet overnight because they ran,” Case-McCorvey said. “They were frightened, and they ran.”

She told News 3 it is important to get your pet microchipped to avoid these types of situations. She goes on to say before the celebrations begin, owners should also think about medications that can help ease fear.

“They do have medications for fireworks,” she said. “Specifically called noise phobia. There are medications you can get from your veterinarian that are FDA-approved for noise phobia. It does help.”

If your pet experiences noise phobia, she recommends seeing your local veterinarian as soon as possible before the upcoming holiday.

For pet owners who are curious about how to comfort their furry friends during a scary time, she says the best comfort is pretending there isn’t an issue.

“A lot of times we want to console them, pet them, put them in our laps, and tell them it’s ok. That believe it or not, it reiterates to them that there’s a problem. The more natural you can act and the more you ignore there is a noise, the better.”

If you are thinking of throwing parties, make sure you are mindful of the foods that are dropped on the floor. Case-McCorvey said they see an influx of calls regarding G.I distress or “stomach troubles”.

Whether you are partying or enjoying a fireworks display, be mindful of your furry friends.