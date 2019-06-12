Local pharmacist arrested for stealing controlled substances

On Wednesday, the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) arrested local pharmacist, David Williford, 59, of Rincon. Williford voluntarily turned himself in.

He has been charged with Criminal Attempt to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and Theft by Taking. Williford is currently being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

According to CNT, in late May, Williford was working as a pharmacist in Chatham County and stole a voided prescription for Oxycodone. Williford later took the voided prescription, altered the information and then filled it while working as a pharmacist at a pharmacy in Effingham County.

As the investigation continued, it was also determined Williford conducted a similar transaction while working as a pharmacist at another location in Effingham County.

Williford voluntarily surrendered his pharmacist license prior to turning himself over to law enforcement. The investigation into Williford was worked jointly between CNT and the Drug Enforcement Administration and is ongoing. All pharmacies fully cooperated with law enforcement.