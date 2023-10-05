SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local business owner has filed a police report after they said their Savannah Pedcabs were sprayed with fish guts earlier this week, for the second time.

Video provided by Elena Dickey

According to the report, business owner, Jamie Dickey, said he found out about the incident after his boss, who lives near the business, complained of a horrible smell in the area.

Dickey went to check on the business only to find several pedicabs in the storage area covered with fish guts and two fish that the vandal left behind.

The smell was so bad that people in the area said it was detectable as far away as the middle of Barnard St.

According to the report, Dickey has an idea of who may have vandalized the pedicabs but police have not said whether anyone has been identified as of yet.