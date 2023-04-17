SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, The Exchange Club Of Savannah gave some much-needed recognition to those working countless hours to keep the City of Savannah as safe as possible.

Of the four individuals honored, News 3 highlights Brian Spence as supervisor of the year.

Lieutenant Brian Spence has been with the Savannah Police Department since 2009 where he continuously rose up the ranks. His work over the years and how he handles the officers he oversees got him this crime fighter award.

“I was actually nominated by some fellow employees I guess for supervisor of the year. I try to be as noticeable as possible at work, not micromanage,” said Spence. “Let the guys do their job, but I’m happy…you know they decided to ask me.”

We asked Spence what he believes set himself apart—a difficult question for a man wanting to go unnoticed.

“I try to lead by example. As long as they abide by our policies, are within the law and are ethical with what they do then I’ll back them up.”

And with an 8% decrease in violent crimes from 2020 to 2021 with the addition of a new police chief, Spence says the department will only continue to get better.

“I just think we got a new culture, everybody’s refreshed and kind of a new outlook on the department.”

Back in March, The Exchange Club Of Savannah also recognized Chatham County’s finest with their own crime fighters of the year awards.